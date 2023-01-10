Four St. FX Hockey Players off to the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York

The 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, New York, kick off on January 11 and St. FX will

be well represented on Canada`s hockey teams.

Canada’s men`s roster features 2022 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian Liam Hawel as well as Second Team All-Star Matthew Struthers, both with the X Men. Hawel leads the AUS in scoring, with Struthers right behind.

Two members of the X-Women Hockey team are a part of the women`s squad. X-Women forwards Maggie Burbidge, who leads the AUS with 36 points, and Lea

MacLeod, who is send in scoring in the AUS, will both lace up.

The preliminary round will be played in Potsdam, New York, while the medal round will be in Lake Placids Olympic Centre 1980 rink.