Four St. FX Hockey Players to Represent Canada at the World University Winter Games

U SPORTS has announced the 23 student-athletes who will wear the Maple Leaf in men’s hockey

at the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, New York, and a pair of high scoring X Men made the list.

The 31st edition of the FISU Games is set for January 11-22. The preliminary round will be played in Canton, NY, before moving to Lake Placid’s historic Olympic Center 1980 Rink for the medal round.

Canada’s roster features 2022 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian Liam Hawel as well as Second Team All-Stars Matthew Struthers, both the X Men. Hawel leads the AUS in scoring, with Struthers right behind.

Two members of the X-Women Hockey team are also off to World University Games in Lake Placid as members of the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team. Named to the squad are X-Women forwards Maggie Burbidge who leads U Sports in goals with 18 and points with 34 in 15 games this season and Lea MacLeod.

The preliminary round will be played in Potsdam, New York, while the medal round will be in Lake Placid;s Olympic Centre 1980 rink.