Four St. FX Soccer Players named USports All-Canadians

Four St. FX Soccer players have been named USports All-Canadians.

At the National University Women’s Soccer Awards Gala in Halifax Wednesday, X-Women Midfielder Caitlyn Crichton was chosen as a second team All-Canadian.

At the National University Men’s Soccer Gala Wednesday in Oshawa, Ontario; two X-Men were named first team All-Canadians, defender Luke Green and Midfielder Logan Rieck. Midfielder Kyle Cordeiro is a Second Team All-Canadian.

Quarterfinals begin today at the USports National Men’s Soccer Championship at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa. The AUS champion St. FX X-Men, seeded third at the tournament will play in the opening quarterfinal game at 12 noon against the 6th seed, York Lions.