Four St. FX Students receive the inaugural Z.A. Hall Student Research Award

Four STFX students are the first recipients of the Z.A. Hall Student Research Award, named after the man who patented the two-piece hockey stick.
Dr. Bill Marshall (centre) is pictured with inaugural Z.A. Hall Student Research Award recipients Brenna Alford (second from left), Jaylene Nauss and Emillie Murdock, along with StFX Biology Department Faculty Dr. Moira Galway (left), Department Chair Dr. Russell Wyeth (third from right), Dr. Copy Bishop and Dr. Tammy Rodela. Missing is Z.A. Hall recipient Ariana Rosero. (St. FX University photo)
Emillie Murdock, Brenna Alford, Jaylene Nauss and Ariana Rosero are each getting $1,500 each to support research in biology and related life sciences. STFX senior research professor Dr. William (Bill) Marshall established the awards in honor of his grandfather, Zachariah Adam Hall.
The endowed awards commemorate the 100th anniversary of Hall’s 1926 hockey-stick patent while supporting undergraduate research and helping students begin careers in the life sciences.