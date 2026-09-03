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Four St. FX Students receive the inaugural Z.A. Hall Student Research Award

Sep 3, 2026 | Local News

Four STFX students are the first recipients of the Z.A. Hall Student Research Award, named after the man who patented the two-piece hockey stick.  

Dr. Bill Marshall (centre) is pictured with inaugural Z.A. Hall Student Research Award recipients Brenna Alford (second from left), Jaylene Nauss and Emillie Murdock, along with StFX Biology Department Faculty Dr. Moira Galway (left), Department Chair Dr. Russell Wyeth (third from right), Dr. Copy Bishop and Dr. Tammy Rodela. Missing is Z.A. Hall recipient Ariana Rosero. (St. FX University photo)

Emillie Murdock, Brenna Alford, Jaylene Nauss and Ariana Rosero are each getting $1,500 each to support research in biology and related life sciences. STFX senior research professor Dr. William (Bill) Marshall established the awards in honor of his grandfather, Zachariah Adam Hall.   
 
The endowed awards commemorate the 100th anniversary of Hall’s 1926 hockey-stick patent while supporting undergraduate research and helping students begin careers in the life sciences.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.