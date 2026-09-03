Four St. FX Students receive the inaugural Z.A. Hall Student Research Award

Four STFX students are the first recipients of the Z.A. Hall Student Research Award, named after the man who patented the two-piece hockey stick.

Emillie Murdock, Brenna Alford, Jaylene Nauss and Ariana Rosero are each getting $1,500 each to support research in biology and related life sciences. STFX senior research professor Dr. William (Bill) Marshall established the awards in honor of his grandfather, Zachariah Adam Hall.