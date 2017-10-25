Four St. FX Teams in the Top Ten List

Much like last week, St.FX finds themselves ranked in the top ten 4 times in the weekly U-Sport rankings. In Hockey, the men’s team moves up to third in the country, while the women move up to sixth. Both teams are undefeated this season.

The St.FX Women’s rugby team continue to lead the nation as they prepare for the AUS finals this Friday night. Finally, the St.FX men’s soccer team continue to sit in seventh place, holding a 8-1-2 record on the year.