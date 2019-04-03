Four Towns in Pictou County Inch Closer to a Pilot Transit Project

The pilot transit project in Pictou County is moving closer to reality. At a meeting of New Glasgow council Tuesday night, council was informed that the four towns involved – New Glasgow, Westville, Stellarton and Trenton – will next meet to discuss transit on April 8th . New Glasgow CAO Lisa MacDonald told council that there was a recent meeting with the department of Communities, Culture and Heritage to discuss timelines, as the province will be contributing to the pilot as well. MacDonald told council that it would be advantageous to start the pilot project in September rather than in the summer, as there is a better likelihood of high ridership numbers, and that the province and the towns could spread the cost of the one year pilot over two fiscal years.