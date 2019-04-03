Four Towns in Pictou County Inch Closer to a Pilot Transit Project

The pilot transit project in Pictou County is moving closer to reality. At a meeting of New Glasgow council Tuesday night, council was informed that the four towns involved – New Glasgow, Westville, Stellarton and Trenton – will next meet to discuss transit on April 8th . New Glasgow CAO Lisa MacDonald told council that there was a recent meeting with the department of Communities, Culture and Heritage to discuss timelines, as the province will be contributing to the pilot as well. MacDonald told council that it would be advantageous to start the pilot project in September rather than in the summer, as there is a better likelihood of high ridership numbers, and that the province and the towns could spread the cost of the one year pilot over two fiscal years.
On Highway 4, in Telford, just past Lemont Road, around Civic address 8934, there is a low hanging wire over the roadway. Please be cautious if driving a high-sided vehicle in the area.
Bus 223, driven by Jim Fortune, serving North Nova Education Centre, will be 30 minutes late returning kids home today.
A retired member of the New Glasgow Regional Police force was honored by town council for his long service. At the start of the meeting of council, Mayor Nancy Dicks presented a plaque and gifts to Sgt. Kevin Scott, who retired from the force in 2018 after more than 33 years on the job. Facebook […]
