Four Vehicle Collision in New Glasgow sends Two People to Hospital

New Glasgow Regional Police say two people were taken to hospital in a four vehicle collision

Thursday afternoon.

Police, New Glasgow Fire Department and EHS personnel were called to the scene, at the intersection of East River Road and Atlantic Drive at around 3:20. The crash involved a GMC Sierra Pickup, a Honda Civic, a Toyota Rav-4 and a Nissan Rogue. Two of the vehicles, the pickup and the Honda Civic, sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the Civic, a 46-year-old man and a two-year-old passenger were taken to the Aberdeen Hospital by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.

East River Road is a major thoroughfare in New Glasgow and traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions for about an hour.

Police spokesperson Constable Ken MacDonald says they are continuing to investigate, but preliminary investigation has indicated the weather and road conditions were factors in the cause of the collision