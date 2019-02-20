Antigonish Boxer Matt Fraser will compete for a bronze medal in the 56 kilo class at the Canada Games in Red Deer, Ablerta. Fraser defeated Carter Butler of Newfoundland and Labrador in Repechage in a bout that was stopped by the referee. The Bronze Medal Match goes tonight.
