Fraser calls says his first term in Office was “Humbling” to serve the People of the Area

With the wrap-up of the 42nd sitting of Parliament and a federal election on the horizon for the fall, a local MP discussed his term in office so far.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said it would be hard to ever forget the last four years, calling it

humbling to serve the people of the area. In the last year or so, Fraser said thousands upon thousands of people in Nova Scotia were working who weren’t working before. He credited engaging new markets, securing trade deals and investments for some of that growth.

As for the top concerns of the area, Fraser said people continue to mention health care. While he noted health care is a provincial responsibility, Fraser said the feds reached a deal last year to transfer the most federal money for health care to the province in the history of Nova Scotia. He also mentioned the Liberal pharmacare plan and other initiatives.

Fraser said they expect the upcoming election date to be October 21.