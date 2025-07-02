Fraser discusses trade and tariff talks

With tariff negotiations underway between Canada and the US, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called these talks one of the central themes of the recent federal election campaign.

Fraser said the government witnessed a lack of predictability when it comes to the position the US took on trade and tariffs, noting it’s hard to imagine something that could have a bigger impact on the country than trade with its largest trading partner.

Fraser noted Canada and the US have the largest trading relationship between any two countries in the world. He said the negotiations are serious, adding the government will do what it takes to defend Canadian interests.