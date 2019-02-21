Fraser loses Bronze Medal Bout at Canada Games

At the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alberta; Antigonish Boxer Matt Fraser lost his bronze medal bout in the 56 kilo class. Fraser lost on points to a Manitoba boxer. Nova Scotia picked up two medals in the ring last night, Alex Balgaru of Halifax was a silver medalist in the 64 kilos and Matt Ross of New Waterford won a bronze in 69 kilos. On the ice, the Nova Scotia men’s hockey team lost to Saskatchewan 6-3 in quarterfinal action. Marcus MacDonald of Antigonish finished 15th in Slopestyle Skiing.