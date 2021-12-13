Fraser Pleased with Arrival of Afghan Refugees to Nova Scotia

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser welcomes the arrival of two planeloads of Afghan refugees this

past week in Canada; one landing in Halifax, the other in Toronto. Fraser, who is Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says to see the warm welcome the Afghan refugees received is extraordinary.

There were about 250 refugees on each aircraft. More than 100 of the refugees on the plane that landed in Halifax will be staying in Nova Scotia. Fraser says Nova Scotians have been quite welcoming which should come as no surprise. He says the world took notice when places like Pictou County and Antigonish welcomed Syrian families into rural communities.