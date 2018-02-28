Fraser pleased with Transformation of former National Philatelic Centre to new Home for CACL and Antigonish Legion

Posted at 9:21 am on February 28, 2018

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was all smiles following a recent tour of the new home of CACL Antigonish and the Legion.  The two organizations recently moved into

CACL Wood Shop at Antigonish Legion/CACL Building

the former National Philatelic Centre.  Fraser says he was impressed with how the building has been transformed.

The federal government provided 625-thousand dollars towards the upgrade.
The building includes space for a legion museum and lounge, a conference room, a large hall that can be used for various functions including dances and weddings, a full purpose kitchen for baking and hosting events, space for small parties, print shop, wood shop and a café.


