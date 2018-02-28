Fraser pleased with Transformation of former National Philatelic Centre to new Home for CACL and Antigonish Legion
Posted at 9:21 am on February 28, 2018
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was all smiles following a recent tour of the new home of CACL Antigonish and the Legion. The two organizations recently moved into
the former National Philatelic Centre. Fraser says he was impressed with how the building has been transformed.
The federal government provided 625-thousand dollars towards the upgrade.
The building includes space for a legion museum and lounge, a conference room, a large hall that can be used for various functions including dances and weddings, a full purpose kitchen for baking and hosting events, space for small parties, print shop, wood shop and a café.