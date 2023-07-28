Fraser praises North American Indigenous games

This past weekend saw the wrap up of the North American Indigenous games, which took place in Halifax Dartmouth, Millbrook First nation and Sipekne’katik first nation. The event featured 5,000 athletes, coaches and mission staff from 750 Indigenous nations in North America.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called it an extraordinary event, noting it was one of the largest athletic events held in the province.

Fraser, who took part in the opening ceremonies for the games, calling it a tremendous, adding Nova Scotians should be proud of the indigenous culture that is foundation to the area. Being able to showcase local artists and talent as part of the games is something special for everyone who calls Nova Scotia home.