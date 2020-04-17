Fraser says changes made to several COVID-19 Support Programs

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says several support programs aimed at helping Canadians during

this COVID-19 pandemic have undergone changes in recent days. Fraser, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and the Associate Minister of Finance says the Canada Emergency Response Benefit has been expanded to include those receiving limited income, seasonal workers and those who have exhausted their Employment Insurance benefits.

Fraser says eligibility has been expanded for the Canada Emergency Business Account, which provides a 40-thousand dollar interest free loan, part of which is forgivable to small businesses. Fraser says there’s been a change to the payroll requirements.

Fraser says the supports being offered to Canadians during this COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, the largest emergency aid package in our country’s history. Fraser says the these kinds of reforms that would normally have take years of consultation are being assembled in a matter of weeks.