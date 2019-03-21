Fraser says Federal Budget to Have a Positive Impact to Local Area

A local MP said he is pleased with what’s to be found in the recently tabled federal budget.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said there are issues in the budget that will have local impacts, such as the rural and remote high speed internet plan that would see 95 per cent of Canadians connected by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030. He also pointed to investments in pharma-care, cancer research, and a dementia strategy.

Fraser also pointed to the replacement of the ferry connecting PEI and Pictou County, which Fraser said people have been asking about for some time.

At the same time, he said there is support for young people, noting there are items making education more affordable and creating more work opportunities. He called it a great budget covering a wide range of topics.

When asked if there were things he felt were missed, Fraser said there wasn`t anything specific.

The new budget includes $22.8 billion in new spending over the next five years. It also lists a 2018-2019 deficit projection of 14.9 billion and a 2019-2020 deficit projection of 19.8 billion with $3 billion risk adjustment. It also lists debt at $685.6 billion with a projected rise to 761.7 billion by 2023-2024.