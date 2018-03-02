Fraser says several benefits locally in New Federal Budget

Fraser says a theme in this budget is ensuring all Canadians have a fair shot at success and not just the wealthy. He says that includes moving towards a national pharmacare program, and the Canada Workers Benefit which puts more money in the pockets of low income workers, and measures in gender equity.

Fraser says there’s also provisions in the document for Atlantic Canada.

Fraser says there’s also 75 million dollars funding for preventative measures in forestry to ensure the spruce budworm doesn’t wipe out our forests.