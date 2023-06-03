Fraser says Wildfire Risk High this Summer

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says with the hot, dry weather we’ve been having, combined with the fallen timber from Fiona in northern Nova Scotia, wildfires will be a real risk this summer. However he says right now, wildfires are seriously impacting families in other parts of the province.

Fraser says he made a number of stops in the Halifax area yesterday related to the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

Fraser says initially, the federal government was providing aerial surveillance through Transport Canada, setting up comfort stations for crew, and the Coast Guard sent their helicopters to assist. Fraser says National Defence has shared firefighting trucks and troops and will also be on the ground soon to assist with firefighting.

He says the federal government has also set up a matching fund with the Canadian Red Cross to support those who have been affected by the wildfires