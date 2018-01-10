Fraser signs Parchment for Renewed Peace and Friendship

The MP for Central Nova says that signing a parchment for renewed commitment toward peace and friendship is meaningful for reconciliation. Sean Fraser signed a

parchment at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish yesterday, which he says is a renewal of the relationship between the Mi’kmaq people and the ever expanding multicultural community of Antigonish.

The symbolic parchment was created by Mi’kmaw artist Loretta Gould and symbolizes truth and reconciliation, while acknowledging historic discriminations against indigenous communities. Fraser says that signing the parchment, along with the other levels of government is very symbolic:

Fraser adds that Gould is a very established artist, and he was given pieces of her art to keep in his Ottawa office. Fraser says that all Nova Scotia MP’s were given her artwork after a summit that was held with Provincial MP’s and Mi’kmaq chiefs.