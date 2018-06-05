Fraser Speaks to One of the Demonstrators from Monday’s Protest

Following a country wide series of protests, including one in front of his Antigonish constituency office, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said he welcomes peaceful engagement by residents.

About 30 people protested locally in one of around 100 protests across the county against the federal government’s 4.5 billion dollar buyout of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline. Fraser called the right to free expression and peaceful protest is a key feature of the charter of rights and freedoms in Canada, adding he encourages such engagement.

Fraser, who was in Ottawa at the time, said one of his staff members spoke with protesters and invited them to have discussions with Fraser one-on-one or to write his office with their concerns. Yesterday afternoon Fraser also spoke with a gentleman who took part in the protest.