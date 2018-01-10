Fraser welcomes Prime Minister’s Town Hall Meetings

The local MP for Central Nova thinks that a visit from his boss to the province is a great idea. Sean Fraser was in attendance at last evening’s town hall featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sackville.

Fraser says getting the tough questions from the people is important to the Prime Minister, and offers an insight into how the working class people are faring in the country:

When asked about his boss being in town, Fraser was quick to say that he considers his main boss to be the 75,000 people that he represents. Fraser says the economic growth that the country is experiencing is in part thanks to hard work at the federal level.