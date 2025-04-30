Free Parking at Nova Scotia Hospitals and Heathcare Facilities Starts Thursday

Free parking at Nova Scotia hospitals and healthcare facilities begins Thursday.

The change was announced by Premier Tim Houston, who says government is committed to eliminating fees for everyone parking at Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health facilities. He adds Nova Scotians shouldn’t have to worry about parking fees when they’re sick, seeking care or caring for loved ones.

A ticket validation system will be implemented at some sites.

The total cost of free parking at healthcare facilities is about $19 million a year. Hospital foundations that rely on parking fees for revenue will have any shortfall covered by government.

Nova Scotia Health has 97 parking lots across the province, 39 currently charge for parking. IWK Health has three parking garages, all at its main site on University Avenue in Halifax.