French Language students Participate in a Language Workshop in Cheticamp

French language students are taking part in an arts workshop this weekend

Les Étoiles is a three-day event during which CSAP students participate in workshops led by local artists, then put together a show created by and for young people.

This year, more than a hundred young artists in music, dance and improvisation will take the stage to present their talents during two performances at the Salle Père-Anselme-Chiasson in Cheticamp: The shows are on Sunday, November 23rd at 7:30 a.m. and Monday November 24 at 9 a.m.

Admission is free, and we would be delighted to have you join us to support these young artists who have worked with passion and energy.

If you can’t attend the show in person, the show will be broadcast in March, during Education Week in French.