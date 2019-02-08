Listen Live
Municipal Salt Truck Flips Over, No Injuries1:29 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police, Trenton Fire Department, and Emergency Health Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hampson Street and Main Street in Trenton this morning at around 9:30 a.m. Police say a the Trenton Public Works Salt Truck flipped over while heading eastbound on Hampson street. The 59-year-old driver […]
Inverness County Council seeks Federal Infrastructure Fundin...1:23 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County Council is applying to the Investment Canada Infrastructure Program for the replacement of wastewater treatment plants in the communities of Whycocomagh and Inverness. If the total amount of funding can’t be secured, council is advising that the Whycocomagh plant be the first priority (at a total cost of $5,912,516) and the Inverness plant […]
Friday Night’s game between the Strait Pirates and Cum...1:43 pm | Read Full Article
