Friends of Antigonish Library and St. Martha’s Hospital Auxiliary Teaming up for a Giant Book Sale

The giant book sale is coming back for another round. Friends of the Antigonish Library and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary are hosting their Giant Book sale on June 2, running from 10-3 at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish.

Sarah Armstrong, chair of the Friends of the Antigonish Library, said FOAL partnered with the auxiliary for the first time last year and each raised around $1,700.

All of the books sold are donated from residents. People looking to donate used books can do so at the People’s Place Library on June 1, from 12-5 p.m.

“We’re looking for any quality used books, kids books, fiction, non-fiction,” said Armstrong. This year, they are using the entire back section of the study area as well as the community and meeting rooms of the People’s PLace Library for the sale. Armstrong said they are still looking for volunteers for the event and those wishing to help out can sign-up at the library.

Breaking the Silence will also be on hand during the sale with treats and fair trade coffee.

Armstrong said the left over books after the sale are going to St. James United Church for a later book sale. ESL provided a blue bin to the event and all books that are unsuitable for sale will be pulped.