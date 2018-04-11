Friends of the Antigonish Library look to raise $10,000 in Annual Campaign
Posted at 9:55 am on April 11, 2018 | Filed Under: News
The annual fund-raising campaign of the Friends of the Antigonish Library is underway This year it’s hoping to raise $10,000 for the library. The group’s Chair, Sarah Armstrong says the money will be used to support several initiatives.
Armstrong says the library remains a popular destination, averaging 15-hundred to 18-hundred visitors daily when the facility is open until 9 in the evening.
The campaign runs until June 2nd. Donations can be made on-line through the Friends of the Antigonish Library’s web site or Facebook page or at the Library.