For sale: Office desk and chair in excellent condition. If interested, please call (902) 863-2984.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has reached its fund-raising target of $250,000 for Riverside Estates. https://t.co/vsuz6SDXIs
Local musicians in the Antigonish area are hoping that regular live shows will soon become more the norm in the town and county. More on the story by following this link to the news section of the 989XFM web site: https://t.co/W3gzzm4hBf
Antigonish Affordable Housing Society reaches Fund-Raising T...1:14 pm | Read Full Article
A local affordable housing group hit a big fundraising goal but says there is more work to be done. Yesterday, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society announced they hit their target of $250,000 for Riverside Estates, a 14 until affordable housing complex on Hope Lane. Society Chair Colleen Cameron thanked everyone for their support. Cameron said […]
Hospital Foundation Pleased with Fund-raising for Endowment ...11:07 am | Read Full Article
The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation is happy with the success of their current fundraising campaign. Sarah MacDonald, executive director with the foundation, said the St. Martha’s and You the Time is Now endowment campaign raised a little over $16 million since kicking off in 2016. The goal is to hit $20 million by 2026. […]
Women’s Hockey Team Advances to Quarters at Canada Games10:48 am | Read Full Article
A big win for the Nova Scotia Women’s Hockey Team at the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alberta. Nova Scotia downed Northwest Territories 9-0. Landyn Pitts of Antigonish had three assists for Nova Scotia, while Kara MacLean Also of Antigonish had a goal. Team Nova Scotia will play Quebec in the quarterfinal today. Scott Denyes […]