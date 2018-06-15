Fuel Prices change slightly

There’s not much change in fuel prices in the province this week.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline drops 0.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.25 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.25.8.

While the price is down for gasoline it’s up a bit for diesel. Diesel is rising by 0.7 cents a litre. That closes the gap in the difference between the two fuels. Diesel’s minimum price ranges from $1.23.4 on the mainland to $1.24.2 on Cape Breton.