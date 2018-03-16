Fuel Prices down by less than one cent a litre

Fuel prices are down today, but not by much.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline is down 0.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for litre of regular self serve unleaded is now pegged at $1.13.5 in the eastern mainland and $1.14.3 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down by a similar amount; 0.7 cents in the eastern mainland and 0.6 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.15.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.16.2 on Cape Breton.