Fuel Prices Hold Steady

The Utility and Review Board is holding the line on fuel prices. The UARB set its weekly prices for gasoline and diesel overnight.

Gasoline remains unchanged again this week, the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded holding steady at $1.11.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.12.7 on Cape Breton. It’s the second week in a row the board has decided not to change the gasoline price.

Diesel is also standing pat. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.18.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.19.1 in Cape Breton.