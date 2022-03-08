Fuel Prices Rise again, Gasoline Jumps 10.9 Cents a Litre, Diesel up 9.5 Cents

Gasoline and diesel prices are on the rise again.

For the third time in less than a week, the Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise fuel prices.

Gasoline has soared by 10.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.87.3 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.88.1.

Meantime, diesel has now hit the two dollar a litre a mark, with the price jumping by 9.5 cents overnight. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.00.8 in the eastern mainland and $2.01.6 on Cape Breton.