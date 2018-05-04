Fuel Prices Up

The price at the pump continues its upward climb. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline and Diesel both increased, but not as significant as last week, where prices were up by 2.7 cents a litre for gas and 3.2 cents for diesel.

This week, both gasoline and diesel rose just under one cent a litre, at 0.9. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.29.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.30.6 in Cape Breton. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.23.4 on the eastern mainland and $1.24.2 on Cape Breton.