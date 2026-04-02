Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Fund-Raiser Launched towards a Statue at St. FX University Celebrating the Legacy of Father Stanley MacDonald

Apr 2, 2026 | Local News

Plans are underway for a more tangible way to remember Father Stanley MacDonald.
Father Stan, a man cherished by students and staff at St. FX University and the greater community died in May of last year.

Father Stan MacDonald (St. FX University photo)

A fund-raiser has been launched for a statue in memory of Father Stan, to be located outside Saputo Centre.
The idea of the statue comes from Alessandro D’Aquino, the Students Union’s Executive Vice President.
D’Aquino says there will also be a plaque with the statue, that celebrates both his career as a parish priest and his contribution to university life in retirement.
D’Aquino says the statue will cost $27,000 to $30,000.  Any money raised beyond that will go towards a bursary in Father Stan’s name.
To donate,  follow a link on the Students Union’s Instagram page.    It’s hoped the statue will be in place in time for Homecoming in the fall.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year