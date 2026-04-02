Fund-Raiser Launched towards a Statue at St. FX University Celebrating the Legacy of Father Stanley MacDonald

Plans are underway for a more tangible way to remember Father Stanley MacDonald.

Father Stan, a man cherished by students and staff at St. FX University and the greater community died in May of last year.

A fund-raiser has been launched for a statue in memory of Father Stan, to be located outside Saputo Centre.

The idea of the statue comes from Alessandro D’Aquino, the Students Union’s Executive Vice President.

D’Aquino says there will also be a plaque with the statue, that celebrates both his career as a parish priest and his contribution to university life in retirement.

D’Aquino says the statue will cost $27,000 to $30,000. Any money raised beyond that will go towards a bursary in Father Stan’s name.

To donate, follow a link on the Students Union’s Instagram page. It’s hoped the statue will be in place in time for Homecoming in the fall.