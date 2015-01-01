Fund-Raisers for Antigonish Affordable Housing Society this Fall Garners Almost $60,000

It has been a great fall of fund-raising for the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.

Interim Chair Colleen Cameron says a raffle and an on-line auction garnered more than $8,500.

Cameron says they also had a month-long fund-raising drive. An anonymous donor agreed to match all donations to the society up to a maximum of $20,000. Contributions exceeded $30,000. That places the fund-raiser’s final total at more than $50,000. Cameron says money is still coming in.

Cameron believes there are several factors behind the success of the raffle, the on-line acution and the fund-raiser. She says with housing and homelessness as major concerns and with the approach of Christmas, people want to share what they can to help.