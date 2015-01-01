Listen Live

Fund-Raisers for Antigonish Affordable Housing Society this Fall Garners Almost $60,000

It has been a great fall of fund-raising for the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.
Interim Chair Colleen Cameron says a raffle and an on-line auction garnered more than $8,500.

Riverside Estates, a project of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. (Ken Kingston photo)

Cameron says they also had a month-long fund-raising drive.  An anonymous donor agreed to match all donations to the society up to a maximum of $20,000.  Contributions exceeded $30,000.  That places the fund-raiser’s final total at more than $50,000.  Cameron says money is still coming in.
Cameron believes there are several factors behind the success of the raffle, the on-line acution and the fund-raiser.  She says with housing and homelessness as major concerns and with the approach of Christmas, people want to share what they can to help.


