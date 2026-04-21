Fund-Raising Campaign Aims to Garner $4.7 million to Revitalize the New Glasgow Public Library

A fund-raising campaign has been launched to support the revitalization of the New Glasgow Public Library.

It is being co-ordinated by the Town of New Glasgow, in partnership with the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library. With the upgrade, the library willl be transformed into a Destination Centre, with modern meeting rooms, creative and maker spaces, areas for youth and seniors and programming and collaboration spaces for community groups and non-profit organizations.

The fund-raising goal is $4.7 million. Campaign co-chairs are Wade and Emily Sullivan.

A digital booklet outlining the project and ways to support the campaign can be found on the Town of New Glasgow website.