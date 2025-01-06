Fund-Raising Campaign for Antigonish Affordable Housing Society exceeds $20,000 Target

A fund-raising campaign for the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has been declared a success.

The society announced the campaign in early November. County residents Frank Gallant and Heather Mayhew pledged to match each donation dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000.

Society Chair Colleen Cameron says the campaign concluded at the end of December, and they exceeded their target.

Cameron says most of the money raised will go towards the construction of the new complex on Appleseed Drive that is expected to open later this year.