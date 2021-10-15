Fund-Raising Campaign Underway to Restore Replica of The Hector in Pictou

A community group is looking to get a replica of The Hector in ship shape before the 250th anniversary of the original ship’s landing in Pictou.

A fundraising campaign for the ship, which is looking to bring in $2.5 million, launched October

4 with an event at the Hector Heritage Quay. Cindy MacKinnon, campaign administrator for the Ship Hector restoration project, said organizers reached out to Destination Eastern Nova Scotia to administrate the campaign.

In June of last year, the ship was removed from the water to conduct an assessment and the eventual restoration. The ship and the Hector Heritage Quay are both set for redevelopment.

When asked about a potential timeline, MacKinnon said ideally it would be within the next year or so, adding they understand it is a lot of money so there may be multiple year donations. While the site is in Pictou County, MacKinnon said it is a tourist attraction and icon for the not only the Northumberland Shore but Nova Scotia as well.

People interested in taking part in the fundraising are asked to visit shiphector.ca or email shiphectorcampaign@gmail.com