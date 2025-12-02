Fund-Raising Drive Launched for Fire Safety and Life-Safety Upgrades to the Bauer Theatre

The Bridge the Bauer fundraising drive is collecting money to help cover costs of needed fire safety and life-safety upgrades at the aging Bauer Theatre.

Caleb Marshall, managing director of Festival Antigonish and Theatre Antigonish, explained the Bauer Theatre went through a fire code compliance order over the last year and a half.

Marshall said they are at 55 per cent of that goal, thanks to funds coming from Festival Antigonish Foundation and an anonymous donor. Marshal noted it will take 5-7 years to realize a new permanent home, adding he considers the upgrades to the Bauer and the search for a new spot as two phases of the same project.

The Bauer Theatre carries a lot of history and nostalgia for the community, said Marshall, adding it’s been wonderful to learn that history and how meaningful it is for the area. He said while they want to build something everyone can access while giving the community the time to properly care for and give an appropriate final chapter to the Bauer.

People can find more information at festivalantigonish.ca, drop by the Bauer Theatre, or search Festival Antigonish on CanadaHelps.org