Fund-raising underway for Upgrades to Lower South River Ballfield

The Friends of the LSR Ballfield Organization are hoping to raise funds to cover the cost of repairs to the facility in Lower South River.

Matthew MacInnis, founder of the organization, said they are selling ad-space along their fences and are accepting donations to pay for repairs to the facility that are needed and some that have already been completed. MacInnis says it is the only facility in Antigonish County to have two ballfields in the same location. . The fields are used by several leagues and weekend tournaments throughout ball season.

They are hoping to raise $35,000 for things such as the hydro-seeding the outfield, fixes to the infield to allow for drainage, repairs to four dugouts and all buildings, driveway repairs, and other items

For more information, please contact lsrballfield@outlook.com or contact MacInnis at 902-870-5540.