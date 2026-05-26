Fund-Raising Underway to Upgrade Camp Roderick, a Scout Camp in Pictou County

Organizers behind a Scout camp in Pictou County are asking for residents help in raising funds.

Joe Kippax, committee chair and camp commissioner for Camp Roderick in MacKinnon’s Lake, said the facility originally opened in 1927 by Roderick MacGregor, who started the first scout troop in Pictou County.

Kippax said they are trying to bring the facility into a habitable condition, noting a number of the buildings were vandalized . They are looking to mak e several improvements, including accessibility upgrades , and they are hoping to raise $60,000 through a gofundme page.

They are also selling campfire blanket badges for $10 each and people can visit the gofundme page or reach out through Facebook or camproderickns @gmail.com