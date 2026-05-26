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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Fund-Raising Underway to Upgrade Camp Roderick, a Scout Camp in Pictou County

May 26, 2026 | Local News

Organizers behind a Scout camp in Pictou County are asking for  residents help in raising funds.   

Joe Kippax, committee chair  and camp commissioner  for Camp Roderick in MacKinnon’s Lake, said  the facility  originally  opened in 1927 by Roderick MacGregor, who started the first scout troop in Pictou County.   

Kippax said they are trying to bring the facility into a habitable condition, noting  a number of  the buildings  were vandalized . They are looking to mak e  several  improvements, including accessibility upgrades , and they are hoping to raise $60,000 through a gofundme page. 

They are also selling campfire blanket badges for $10 each  and people can visit the  gofundme  page or reach out through Facebook or  camproderickns @gmail.com    


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year