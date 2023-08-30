Funding announced for Hector Heritage Quay

Tourism in Pictou County received a boost from the federal government today.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $2.2 million in funding to the Ship Hector Society for a series of upgrades to the Hector Heritage Quay at the Pictou waterfront. A release from the federal government states the money will go towards upgrades at the interpretive centre, which will include new roofing, windows, doors, and the installation of solar panels which will enable the site to be carbon neutral. All educational elements in the centre and on the ship will also receive an update.

Wes Surrett, chair of the Ship Hector Society, said many volunteers worked on the project for several years.

Fraser, who made the announcement at the Hector Heritage Quay, stated the Hector is not only a major part of local heritage, but has the potential to serve as a major tourism draw for the Town of Pictou and Northern Nova Scotia