Funding Announced for Home Support by Province

Home support workers got a shot in the arm from the province with funding available for safety equipment and training.

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced the

approximately $1.9 million in funding, calling it an example of the government’s commitment to the continuing care sector. The funding comes from the Canada-Nova Scotia Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addiction Services Funding Agreement.

A release from the province states $1.36 million will go towards education and training opportunities. The remaining $500,000 is for equipment including slider sheets and transfer belts, allowing clients to be moved easier and safer. Delorey says the funding will assist in a number of sectors

The funding is for groups such as VON and the Antigonish and area Homemaker service