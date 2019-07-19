Canadian Tire
Funding Announced for Home Support by Province

Home support workers got a shot in the arm from the province with funding available for safety equipment and training.

 

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced the

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, Health and Wellness Minister

approximately $1.9 million in funding, calling it an example of the government’s commitment to the continuing care sector. The funding comes from the Canada-Nova Scotia Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addiction Services Funding Agreement.

 

A release from the province states $1.36 million will go towards education and training opportunities. The remaining $500,000 is for equipment including slider sheets and transfer belts, allowing clients to be moved easier and safer.  Delorey says the funding will assist in a number of sectors

 

The funding is for groups such as VON and the Antigonish and area Homemaker service