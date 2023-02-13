Funding Announcing for Expanding Public Transit in Pictou County

Ottawa is contributing over $475,000 to expand public transit in Pictou County.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in New Glasgow on Saturday to make the announcement alongside Premier Tim Houston, New Glasgow Mayor &Chair of the Pictou County Transit Authority Nancy Dicks, and Stellarton MayorDanny MacGillivray. The money, which comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, will enable the Pictou County Transit Authority to purchase two new buses and establish five new bus stops. This investment will provide residents, including seniors and students, with transportation options enabling better access to education opportunities, work, attending medical appointments and doing day-to-day activities.

The province is contributing just under $104,000 to the project, while the Pictou County Transit Authority is putting in about $15,000.The Authority currently operates a fixed route between New Glasgow and Stellarton, but is also working on a pilot project to offer service to and from Westville.