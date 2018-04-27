Fundraising campaign begins for Proposed Farmers’ Market Building in Antigonish

Officials with the Antigonish Farmers’ Market are planning a fundraising gala this weekend. The event is intended to garner both money and awareness for its proposed Antigonish Agricultural Centre and year round Farmers’ Market Building. The gala will be held in the new legion from 6 until 11 Saturday evening.

A member of the market board, Will Franklin, says there will be snacks from six vendors, music from local entertainers, a silent auction and raffles. Franklin says it’s also an opportunity to talk about the proposal.

Tickets are 20 dollars and are sold at the Townhouse, Haliburton’s Pharmasave, the Waffle Bus and at the Door. Franklin says Saturday’s event will officially kick off its fund-raising campaign. Franklin says the new facility could accommodate 80 to 100 vendors, with some outside spaces. The current building for the Farmers’ Market, the 4-H barn can house about 60.