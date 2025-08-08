Fundraising continues for a fire and rescue training facility in Lower South River

Fundraising continues for a fire and rescue training facility under construction in Lower South River.

Adrian van de Sande, chief of the Antigonish County Fire Department, said most of the ground work at the site is done, and work will start with the fire training side of things when that’s complete. He said the fire house itself is the next step. They hope to be able to start training people in the spring of 2026.

Right now, he said the work is in the fundraising stage.

The plans for the centre now include practice sites for fire control, force full entry, roof ventilation, car extrication, and various specialty fires.