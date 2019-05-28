Future of a Crosswalk in front of Former Antigonish Legion Debated by Municipal Leaders

The crosswalk in front of the former legion on Main Street may not be there for long.

During last night’s meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members heard a recommendation from the traffic authority to remove the crosswalk but the authority is waiting on a report. Mayor Laurie Boucher said staff is set to discuss the issue today to see if they are liable as the crosswalk sign is there but the crosswalk lines aren’t painted.

Some councillors felt the crosswalk is needed in the area, describing it as one of the safest on the street. Boucher said council will wait for a report from their engineering department before making a decision.