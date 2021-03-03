Future of Local Library Branch Discussed at Mulgrave Town Council

At Tuesday night’s regular Mulgrave Town council meeting, it was decided once again to table a decision on the fate of the Mulgrave Branch of the Eastern Counties Regional Library. A discussion about the library had been held last month at the committee of the whole meeting. At this time, Mayor Ron Chisholm said that the issue revolved around low usage of the facility; with so few patrons it wouldn’t make sense “to keep somebody hired on there.”

Chisholm said the people in Mulgrave have access to the library in Port Hawkesbury and a curb-side pick-up service was and will remain available in Mulgrave at ECRL Headquarters.