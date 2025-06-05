Future of The Canso Medical Centre to be Discussed at a Public Meeting Sunday

The future of the Canso Medical Centre will be discussed at a public meeting this weekend.

The building, which is owned and operated by a community cooperative, was built in the late 1970’s. Over the years the centre, near the Eastern Memorial Hospital, has provided office space to a variety of professionals including doctors and dentists.

One of the organizers of the meeting, Barry Lumsden, says the cooperative needs help.

The meeting will be held at the Canso Lions Club on Sunday at 2 pm. There will be a guest speaker at the meeting, John Aylward, a representative of the Co-op Council