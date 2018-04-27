Gaelic Church Service to be held in Antigonish this year

church service that alternates between Catholic and Protestant churches. This is the 10th annual service and this year, it will be held the St. FX University Chapel. It’s the first time the service has been held outside Cape Breton. An annual tradition for Gaelic speaking Nova Scotians is moving off Cape Breton Island and will be hosted in Antigonish. Each year there’s an annual Gaelicchurch service that alternates between Catholic and Protestant churches. This is the 10th annual service and this year, it will be held the St. FX University Chapel. It’s the first time the service has been held outside Cape Breton.

One of the organizers of the service, Catriona Parsons says it’s an opportunity to be immersed for an hour or more in the Gaelic Language.

The Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day, May 13th