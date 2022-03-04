Gaelic College set to offer First Year Foundation Program for University Students this fall

The Mabou campus of the Gaelic College will launch its first year foundation program for university students in the fall.

It’s a partnership with Cape Breton University with courses which meet first year requirements

for arts students at CBU. Students can continue in the Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Community Studies program at CBU or seek transfer credits to another university.

The president of the Gaelic College, Rodney MacDonald says the program is already generating a lot of interest from across the province, Ontario and beyond.

Courses offered in the Foundation Year Program will provide students with a deeper understanding of Gaelic Culture by focusing on key areas from the ancient past to present day.

The Mabou campus is located in the former St. Joseph’s Convent and Renewal Centre.